Sunmi, Sunny, actress Kim Ye Won, & announcer Jang Ye Won filming 'Running Man' as guests today

According to reports on August 20, singers Sunmi and Girls' Generation's Sunny, actress Kim Ye Won, and announcer Jang Ye Won will be attending recording to an episode of SBS's 'Running Man' today!

The reports also stated that the 4 female guests will be participating in a 'couples race' on this day, and that Sunmi in particular is recording 'Running Man' as her first variety show ahead of her comeback.

The airing date for 'Running Man' with guests Sunmi, Sunny, Kim Ye Won, and Jang Ye Won has yet to be announced, so stay tuned!

