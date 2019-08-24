fromis_9 perform choreography of their hit singles for special 'KCON LA' version of M2's 'relay dance' series

fromis_9 has become the latest group to release a relay dance for Mnet's M2 YouTube channel!

On August 24 KST, Mnet released a special version of their popular 'relay dance' series where fromis_9 performs a relay dance to a medley of their singles for lucky fans attending this year's 'KCON LA.' In the clip, the girls take turns showcasing parts of the choreography for their singles "Fun!," "DKDK," "To Heart," and "Love Bomb" as fans sing and cheer along behind them.

Meanwhile, fromis_9 was among the featured artists who performed at 'KCON LA' this year, joining AB6IX, ATEEZ, IZ*ONE, LOONA, Momoland, NU'EST, SF9, ITZY, MAMAMOO, N.Flying, Seventeen, Stray Kids, and VERIVERY.





Check out the full 'relay dance' video above!