ITZY win #1 + Performances from August 17th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Weki Meki came back with "Tiki-Taka (99%)", and WINNER's Kim Jin Woo debuts solo with "Call Anytime".



As for the winners, ITZY, Maktub, and Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo were the nominees, but it was ITZY who took the win with "Icy" that took the final win. Congrats to ITZY!





Other performers of the night were ITZY, Shinji, Oh My Girl, NCT Dream, JBJ95, Norazo, VERIVERY, Seen Hyun Hee, GWSN, TRCNG, D1CE, Rocket Punch, FANATICS, and LUSTY.



Check out the performances below!



