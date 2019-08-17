Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

6

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ITZY win #1 + Performances from August 17th 'Show! Music Core'!

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, Weki Meki came back with "Tiki-Taka (99%)", and WINNER's Kim Jin Woo debuts solo with "Call Anytime".

As for the winners, ITZY, Maktub, and Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo were the nominees, but it was ITZY who took the win with "Icy" that took the final win. Congrats to ITZY!


Other performers of the night were ITZYShinji, Oh My Girl, NCT Dream, JBJ95, Norazo, VERIVERY, Seen Hyun Hee, GWSN, TRCNG, D1CE, Rocket Punch, FANATICS, and LUSTY.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

COMEBACK: Weki Meki



==

COMEBACK: Kim Jin Woo


===

ITZY



==

Shinji


==

Oh My Girl


==

NCT Dream


==

JBJ95


==

Norazo




==

VERIVERY


==

Seen Hyun Hee


==

GWSN


==

TRCNG


==

D1CE


==

Rocket Punch


==

FANATICS


==

LUSTY


===

  1. D1CE
  2. FANATICS
  3. GWSN
  4. ITZY
  5. JBJ95
  6. Shinji
  7. NCT Dream
  8. Norazo
  9. Oh My Girl
  10. Rocket Punch
  11. TRCNG
  12. VERIVERY
  13. Weki Meki
  14. Kim Jin Woo
  15. SHOW MUSIC CORE
  16. MUSIC CORE
  17. MAKTUB
  18. SEEN HYUN HEE
  19. LUSTY
0 1,273 Share 40% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND