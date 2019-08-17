Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Super Junior's Leeteuk to release a cookbook later this year

Super Junior's Leeteuk will become the first idol star to release a cookbook.

On August 17, an insider revealed, "Leeteuk is preparing a cookbook for people who eat alone or the single eater. I've heard he's using his own know-how and experiences to share how to cook and eat as a single person." Leeteuk has also been the host of EBS's 'The Best Cooking Secrets' for the past 3 years, and it's expected that he picked up a lot of cooking tips along the way.

The cookbook is set to be released later this year. Check out a video of one of Leeteuk's recipes on his YouTube channel below.

SnoopyMochi545 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

Idols releasing their solo albums left and right but here we have Leeteuk releasing his own cookbook 😂

joanner221,979 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

Hey this is going to be perfect for me! Leeteuk, lets be single together! 😋

Share

