GOT7's Jackson confronts fan about leaked home address

GOT7's Jackson confronted a fan about his leaked home address.



It seems a "fan" leaked the address of Jackson and his parents' home in Hong Kong, and it looks like he had reason to ask one fan in particular if she was the one behind the leak. In a clip, the GOT7 member asks a fan behind a camera, "Are you the one who posted my address?" She responds, "No!"



As Jackson recently expressed his support for 'One China,' fans are worried the leak of his address may cause him and his family danger. Other fans are suspecting the one fan may have been following Jackson as a sasaeng for a while as he acted as though he recognized her.



What are your thoughts on the situation?

BRO SASAENGS ARE OUT OF THEIR MINDS!!! Why would you post his Hong Kong address and his parents address for protestors to ambush and assault him?!? You can hear how pissed he is 😩😭😢 pic.twitter.com/q9iz7ltUS3 — 강 정란 ✨ (@keidihang) August 27, 2019