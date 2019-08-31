Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

GOT7's Jackson confronts fan about leaked home address

GOT7's Jackson confronted a fan about his leaked home address.

It seems a "fan" leaked the address of Jackson and his parents' home in Hong Kong, and it looks like he had reason to ask one fan in particular if she was the one behind the leak. In a clip, the GOT7 member asks a fan behind a camera, "Are you the one who posted my address?" She responds, "No!"

As Jackson recently expressed his support for 'One China,' fans are worried the leak of his address may cause him and his family danger. Other fans are suspecting the one fan may have been following Jackson as a sasaeng for a while as he acted as though he recognized her.

What are your thoughts on the situation?  

LordForgiveMe9 pts 54 minutes ago 1
I'm sorry but that video needs more context. From what it shows, even the fan was surprised he asked her that.

Kkkpopvvv134 pts 41 minutes ago 0
Ouch leaking address is awful. Imagine never being able to settle in and are constantly on the run. This reminds me when EXO Baekhyun called out a sasaeng like that and exposed them for leaking his phone number and when EXO Lay recently he revealed he does not own a home on his own since he always travels and constantly sleeps in hotels and in EXOs dorm when in Korea. Those things are just so sad. I honestly feel bad for Jackson and other idols. No person would feel safe if their address is out for millions to find easily thats inviting almost every crazy person in the world to your house.

