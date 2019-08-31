Girls' Generation's Sunny, Sunmi, Song Ji Hyo & Jeon So Min to dance battle on 'Running Man'

Girls' Generation's Sunny, Sunmi, Song Ji Hyo, and Jeon So Min will be facing each other in a dance battle on 'Running Man'.



On August 31, SBS's 'Running Man' revealed a teaser of the upcoming episode, and Sunmi, Sunny, Kim Ye Won, Jang Ye Won, and 'Running Man' members Song Ji Hyo and Jeon So Min will be battling on the dance floor. Producers said Sunmi impressed everyone with her dance skills, and Sunny was fierce in most challenges.



This episode of 'Running Man' airs on September 1 at 5PM KST. Check out the preview above!