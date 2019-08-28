Netizens worry about a teenage protester in Hong Kong whose BTS pink rabbit keychain was found on the floor

More attention is being brought to the Hong Kong protests and police brutality after a picture of a BTS item in the streets went viral on the internet.

On August 28, a picture of a pink rabbit keychain lying on the floor was posted on Facebook and attracted a lot of attention. This key chain is based on the BT21 character 'Cooky' and was created by BTS's Jungkook.

Cooky Keychain





The keychain is said to belong to a teenage girl who was participating in the ongoing Hong Kong protests and netizens are worried for her safety as police use water cannons and tear gas against unarmed protestors. It was reported that the Hong Kong police arrested 12 minors and a total of 30 protestors.

ARMYs all over the world expressed their worry for the owner of the keychain, stating:

"We know what the doll is. We hope she's ok."

"I hope she can return home."

"I really wish peace comes to Hong Kong soon."

The protests have been going on for 80 days now, and global audiences are becoming more aware of the violence and police brutality inflicted against protestors.