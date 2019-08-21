Giveaway alert! Win tickets to see Kevin Woo, James Lee, and FYKE in LA and San Francisco

Kevin Woo, James Lee, and FYKE are headed to Los Angeles and San Francisco to perform and you could win a pair of free tickets to see them!

Subkulture is giving allkpop fans a chance to win a pair of P1 tickets to both Los Angeles and San Francisco!

Each P1 ticket comes with a meet & greet + photo opportunity with the artist of your choice and a Hi-Touch for all the artists.





The best part is that you can bring one friend to come enjoy this experience with you! To enter, leave a comment on which city you want to attend the concert in and the reason why they want to go.

How to Enter:

Just comment below with the city you want to attend. We will randomly select a winner for both Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Winners will be announced on August 22, so make sure to get your entries in!