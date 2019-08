Boy group ONF is getting ready to make a comeback!

The group has been releasing mysterious teaser images that give fans cryptic clues about the group's comeback.

The unique aesthetic focuses more on an overall vibe than the member's visuals, further piquing interest. It seems like the members might be taking on a dystopian concept as the background text mentions Androids, chips, and more.

What do you think the meaning behind this teaser means?