Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of July 2019

T

he Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.





Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of July 2019 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

Rank Artist & Title Points 1 Vibe - Drunk On Love 189,102,504 2 Ben - Thank You For Goodbye 188,887,627 3 Song Haye - Your Regards

159,146,579 4 Naomi Scott - Speechless (Full) 139,960,814 5 Lim Jae Hyun - If You Could Practice Love 136,861,059 6 Anne Marie - 2002 136,134,695 7 Kim Chung Ha - Snapping 133,933,268 8 Kim Na Young - To Be Honest 126,626,443 9 Billie Eilish - bad guy 118,349,181 10 Hwang In Wook - Phocha

117,780,904





< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

Rank Artist & Album Album Sales Distributor 1 Baekhyun - City Lights 508,321 Dreamus 2 Kang Daniel - color on me 359,245 Sony Music 3 EXO-SC - What a life 346,298 Dreamus 4 NCT DREAM - We Boom 197,175 Dreamus 5 BTS - LOVE YOURSELF Answer

95,230 (Total Sales: 2,447,714) Dreamus 6 BTS - LOVE YOURSELF Her 94,119 (Total Sales: 2,054,516) Dreamus 7 Ha Sung Woon - BXXX 81,631 Kakao M 8 GFRIEND - FEVER SEASON 80,497 Kakao M 9 ITZY - IT'z ICY 77,109 Dreamus 10 Eun Ji Won - G1 69,976 YG PLUS





Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.