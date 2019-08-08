Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of July 2019

T
he Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.
Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of July 2019 below!
< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Title
|Points
|1
|Vibe - Drunk On Love
|189,102,504
|2
|Ben - Thank You For Goodbye
|188,887,627
|3
|Song Haye - Your Regards
|159,146,579
|4
|Naomi Scott - Speechless (Full)
|139,960,814
|5
|Lim Jae Hyun - If You Could Practice Love
|136,861,059
|6
|Anne Marie - 2002
|136,134,695
|7
|Kim Chung Ha - Snapping
|133,933,268
|8
|Kim Na Young - To Be Honest
|126,626,443
|9
|Billie Eilish - bad guy
|118,349,181
|10
|Hwang In Wook - Phocha
|117,780,904
< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Album
|Album Sales
|Distributor
|1
|Baekhyun - City Lights
|508,321
|Dreamus
|2
|Kang Daniel - color on me
|359,245
|Sony Music
|3
|EXO-SC - What a life
|346,298
|Dreamus
|4
|NCT DREAM - We Boom
|197,175
|Dreamus
|5
|BTS - LOVE YOURSELF Answer
|95,230 (Total Sales: 2,447,714)
|Dreamus
|6
|BTS - LOVE YOURSELF Her
|94,119 (Total Sales: 2,054,516)
|Dreamus
|7
|Ha Sung Woon - BXXX
|81,631
|Kakao M
|8
|GFRIEND - FEVER SEASON
|80,497
|Kakao M
|9
|ITZY - IT'z ICY
|77,109
|Dreamus
|10
|Eun Ji Won - G1
|69,976
|YG PLUS
Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.
