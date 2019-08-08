Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 15 hours ago

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of July 2019

he Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.


Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of July 2019 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

RankArtist & TitlePoints
1Vibe - Drunk On Love189,102,504
2Ben - Thank You For Goodbye188,887,627
3Song Haye - Your Regards
159,146,579
4Naomi Scott - Speechless (Full)139,960,814
5Lim Jae Hyun - If You Could Practice Love136,861,059
6Anne Marie - 2002136,134,695
7Kim Chung Ha - Snapping133,933,268
8Kim Na Young - To Be Honest126,626,443
9Billie Eilish - bad guy118,349,181
10Hwang In Wook - Phocha
117,780,904


< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

RankArtist & AlbumAlbum SalesDistributor
1Baekhyun - City Lights508,321Dreamus
2Kang Daniel - color on me359,245Sony Music
3EXO-SC - What a life346,298Dreamus
4NCT DREAM - We Boom197,175Dreamus
5BTS - LOVE YOURSELF Answer
95,230 (Total Sales: 2,447,714)Dreamus
6BTS - LOVE YOURSELF Her94,119 (Total Sales: 2,054,516)Dreamus
7Ha Sung Woon - BXXX81,631Kakao M
8GFRIEND - FEVER SEASON80,497Kakao M
9ITZY - IT'z ICY77,109Dreamus
10Eun Ji Won - G169,976YG PLUS


Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.

83degrees342 pts 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Aw, 🥺 look at Jiwon up there. I remember he was telling mino on s3 of NJ I believe, that he was sooo nervous about cb. He thought he was too old but it was still his passion. So good to see Gen 1 fans are still as supportive as ever 🙏🏽

Sofia96467 pts 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Glad to see both BTS and EXO up there 💕 Especially proud of Baekhyun doing so well by himself! 🙏


