Lee Hyori and Yoo Jae Suk share TMI on 'Met Through Work' with Lee Sang Soon

Lee Hyori and Lee Sang Soon guested on the pilot episode of 'Met Through Work'.

tvN's new variety program 'Met Through Work' is hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and produced by 'Hyori's Bed & Breakfast' producer Jung Hyo Min. As the well-known 'national siblings' since the days of 'Family Outing', Lee Hyori and Yoo Jae Suk met again, this time to work at a farm on 'Met Through Work' with Lee Sang Soon joining them.

On the August 24th episode, Lee Hyori and Yoo Jae Suk joked with each other and discussed 'TMI (Too Much Information) details,' like real siblings. From the onset, Lee Hyori warned Yoo Jae Suk that her body is "very sensitive now because it's that time of the month." And with Lee Hyori's real-life husband Lee Sang Soon on the spot, Yoo Jae Suk and Lee Hyori even discussed topics such as the act of kissing as a married couple.



Lee Hyori started by telling Yoo Jae Suk that she is "worried about something," because nowadays she and Lee Sang Soon's relationship is so smooth, almost too smooth that they feel like friends sometimes. Lee Hyori shared, "At times, I want us to be like lovers, to feel what you feel at the beginning of a relationship. Like, wanting to kiss."

Then, Lee Hyori asked Yoo Jae Suk, "Do YOU kiss? Have you kissed, recently?"

When Yoo Jae Suk hesitated with a nervous laughter, Lee Hyori added, "don't married couples kiss less? Just pecks." To this, Yoo Jae Suk, who is married to Na Kyung Eun, responded, "Now that you ask, we don't kiss that often but it's also because we don't have time for that. We sleep with our children, too."

For more of Yoo Jae Suk's new variety program 'Met Through Friends', tune into tvN every Saturday at 10:40 PM KST.