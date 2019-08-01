Hayoung is a human daffodil in latest image teaser for solo debut

Hayoung's solo debut is slowly creeping up, and the star has released another image teaser less than a month befor her mini-album drops.

The A-Pink member is wearing a beautiful yellow dress, resembling a human daffodil. The teaser images seem to be establishing that she's going for a sweet and feminine concept, something that A-Pink is known to be very good at doing. The lyric teaser written on the image states: "No matter what they say, I've fallen in love. Don't make me laugh."





Keep and eye out for more of Hayoung's teasers.