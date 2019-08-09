K-Pop squads that re-define 'friendship goals

Music never fails to bring people together, and K-Pop is no exception. Despite their jam-packed schedules, idols have created impressive bonds with their fellow celebrities to form some of the most iconic squads. Check out these K-Pop friendships that are the ultimate #friendshipgoals.

The Parka Squad

This star-studded friend group includes childhood besties EXO’s Kai, SHINee’s Taemin, and HOTSHOT’s Timoteo and also BTS’ Jimin and Ha Sung Woon. Taemin even ordered customized parkas for his idol squad to commemorate their friendship.

The Thai Idols

Surprisingly, there are quite a few Thai K-Pop idols including Blackpink’s Lisa, GOT7’s BamBam, CLC’s Sorn, and 2PM’s Nickhun. All of the members of this friend group are close to each other and stay in touch through their group chat.

’97 Liners

’97 liners know how to have all of the fun. This energetic group consisting of BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo, GOT7’s Yugyeom and Bam Bam, SEVENTEEN’s Minhyu, DK, and THE8, and NCT’s Jaehyun. They aren’t afraid to show their tight bonds in public by encouraging and promoting each other.

’92 Liners

VIXX’s Ken, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, BTS’ Jin, B1A4’s Sandeul, and EXID’s Hani are all part of the ’92 Liners. They have a close-knit group chat and are known for sending each other on-set gifts like coffee carts!

’91 Liners

BtoB’s Changsub and Apink’s Chorong put together this squad with B1A4’s Jinyoung, INFINITE’s Hoya, and MAMAMOO’s Solar. Even though they’re all introverts, they always keep in touch and have a fun time.

The Drinking Trio

This is most definitely not their official name, but this trio consisting of SHINee’s Minho, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, and TVXQ’s Changmin love to joke around about the number of drinks they consume when they’re hanging out together.

The English Speakers

This friendship squad consists of idols who speak fluent English like Amber, Eric Nam, Ailee, BtoB's Peniel, and U-Kiss Kevin Wu. There’s never a dull moment in this group – all of the members are absolutely hilarious and have the best compatibility.

FANXY Child

FANXY Child is the squad that all fans wish they were part of. This R&B/hip-hop crew consists of Zico, Crush, Penomeco, Stay Tuned, DEAN, and Millic. Ever since 2016, they’ve been producing songs together. In fact, they just released a new single “Y.”