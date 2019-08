Super Junior is launching their new reality show 'SJ returns 3' on September 9 at noon KST. The show will feature the daily lives of the members in preparation for their comeback with their 9th album.

On August 26, the group has revealed a video teaser for the show via V Live and Naver TV. The show will be also released via V Live app and Naver TV. Check out the teaser clip below.

Are you all excited for their comeback?