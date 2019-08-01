Bang Yong Guk officially enlists for mandatory military service

Bang Yong Guk has officially enlisted for his mandatory military service.



On August 1, Bang Yong Guk quietly began basic training at a recruit training center. He'll be serving as a public service worker afterwards.



The former B.A.P member's friend DinDin shared a photo with the message, "Take care! Come back soon #Orange Drive." Zelo also shared a link to Bang Yong Guk's latest track "Orange Drive" with the message, "Return safely, hyung! Let's meet for sure after a month. I'll continue to do my best. Be healthy!!"



Watch Bang Yong Guk's "Orange Drive" MV here if you missed it.

[MV] BANG YONGGUK (방용국) - ORANGE DRIVE https://t.co/rBcHgQR4DG - @YouTube



조심히 잘 다녀와요 형!

1달 있다가는 꼭 봐요오🤢

저도 열심히 계속 부딪혀보고 있을게요😭🙌🏻 몸 건강히 !! — ᴢᴇʟᴏ (@ZELO96) August 1, 2019 ﻿ ﻿