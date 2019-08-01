Former JBJ member Kwon Hyun Bin teases solo debut with 'coming soon poster'

Former JBJ member Kwon Hyun Bin revealed a 'coming soon poster' for his upcoming solo debut.



On August 1, Kwon Hyun Bin shared the teaser poster below with the message, "Coming soon poster. 2019.08.19 #Kwon Hyun Bin #solo #debut #comingsoon #YGX #YG."



As previously reported, Kwon Hyun Bin debuted as a model under YGK Plus and made his name known as a contestant on Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 2. Kwon Hyun Bin has been practicing and receiving training after the end of his promotions with JBJ. He's working with YG Entertainment's Future Bounce for his solo debut.

