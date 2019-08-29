Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

11

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

Actor Jang Dong Yoon stuns netizens with his visuals in a female costume

AKP STAFF

A poster for upcoming KBS drama 'The Tale of Nokdu' is garnering a lot of attention due to the lead actor's ability to transform into a girl. 

The poster, which was revealed on August 29, revealed actor Jang Dong Yoon who plays Jeon Nokdu, a man who disguises himself as a girl to act as a spy. He will be starring aside actress Kim So Hyun who will be playing his love interest. 

Netizens are amazed at the seamless transformation Jang Dong Yoon made into a woman, saying: 

"Even his eyes have become feminine?

"Where did Jang Dong Yoon go?

"Casting must have been difficult but they made the perfect choice."

The drama is set to release its first episode on September 30th. What do you think? 

  1. misc.
5 5,536 Share 73% Upvoted

6

badvolkan91187 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

He looks pretty~ can't wait for the drama~


This historical cross-dress reminds me of Jun's game ost mv called Dream of Jianghu where he also cross dressed. He looked breathtaking.


https://twitter.com/menjunfei/...

Share

0

LittleSukie319 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Ooooh gender bender show, yaas please. Was there ever a drama where man dressed as a woman? I only remember the girls who did the crossdressing.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Seulgi, Yeri
Seulgi and Yeri are chic yet sweet for Beauty+
27 minutes ago   0   708
Hyemi
옐 (YEL) - 무기력해 (Feel lethargic)
2 hours ago   0   180
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel reveals official fan club name!
13 hours ago   30   21,789

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND