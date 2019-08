Hold onto your hearts because BLACKPINK's Lisa is coming to steal them.

The popular idol star is known for her charismatic dancing and stage presence, but her appearance in a CF for mobile game 'Ragnarok M: Eternal Love' shows a delicate and feminine side to her that BLINKS love. Lisa is seen wearing a simple outfit and posing cutely with a game character hat, giving off major ideal girlfriend vibes.

Check out the adorable CF above.