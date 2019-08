Red Velvet is definitely renowned for their beauty and members Yeri and Seulgi definitely show it in their newest cuts for Beauty +.

The girls are wearing elegant white dresses that show off their chic but cute auras. Although the set and the makeup is simple, the girls manage to capture the viewers' attention.

The group recently came back with their mini-album 'The ReVe Festival Day 2' and are currently promoting. Check out the rest of the cuts below.