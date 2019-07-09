Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Zelo drops new solo track 'Drunken Master' on SoundCloud

Zelo has dropped a new solo track "Drunken Master" on SoundCloud.

"Drunken Master" is a rap track with an R&B influence, and it's about the struggle between business and art when it comes to music. The track comes less than a month after Zelo's recent album 'Distance'.

Listen to Zelo's latest solo track below!

