Zelo drops new solo track 'Drunken Master' on SoundCloud

Zelo has dropped a new solo track "Drunken Master" on SoundCloud.
"Drunken Master" is a rap track with an R&B influence, and it's about the struggle between business and art when it comes to music. The track comes less than a month after Zelo's recent album 'Distance'.
Listen to Zelo's latest solo track below!
