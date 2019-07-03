YoonA & Jo Jung Suk make a fun, retro couple on the cover of 'High Cut'

Actor Jo Jung Suk and Girls' Generation's YoonA posed together for the cover of 'High Cut' magazine's July issue!

The two co-stars of the upcoming disaster/comedy film 'Exit' made a playful, retro couple in their cover pictorial, as Jo Jung Suk kept making YoonA laugh with his funny poses and expressions. YoonA's pet dong Leo also made an appearance in one of the cuts!





In the interview, both Jo Jung Suk and YoonA showered each other with compliments, as Jo Jung Suk commented on how YoonA was not just a great actress but a great person, and YoonA also discussed receiving the envy of her peers after being cast in the same film as Jo Jung Suk.

Check out the two stars' preview cuts below!