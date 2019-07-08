Vibe, Ben, and Kim Chung Ha top Instiz chart for the first week of July 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the first week of July (July 1 - July 7) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 29,634 Points









2. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye" - 22,693 Points









3. Kim Chung Ha - "Snapping" - 15,291 Points









4. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 12,373 Points









5. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)" - 12,322 Points









6. Kim Na Young - "To Be Honest" - 12,063 Points









7. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 10,756 Points









8. annemarie - "2002" - 9,993 Points









9. Davichi - "Unspoken Words" - 8,923 Points









10. Billie Eilish - "bad guy" - 8,147 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

