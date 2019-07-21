ITZY members wish Lia a happy birthday with cute note card letters

July 21st is Lia’s birthday and the other ITZY members have showed their appreciation for her in cute videos that they posted to Twitter with the hashtag #HappyLiaDay. They each tweeted a short clip of them flipping through a sketchbook with a sweet personalized message.

Yeji’s message included “Happy birthday to you. For always taking care of ITZY and for being able to be a part of this team ITZY with you, I’m happy. I’m happy that you are my friend. Thank you and love you.”

Ryujin wrote, “Unnie, it’s me Ryujin. July 21st Happy Birthday. Thank you for always taking responsibility for ITZY’s love and peace. Thank you for debuting with ITZY. Happy birthday, Love you.”

Chaeryeong had the longest message writing, ”To lovely Lia unnie that I love. Happy birthday unnie. I’m so happy that I can wish you happy birthday after debuting together. From trainee to now and in the future, you are someone that I absolutely need. Like how you are always on my side, I am always on our side, don’t forget. You are someone who is also absolutely needed in ITZY. Your smile is so cute and lovely, let’s spend our many future days together smiling. I will make you smile. Happy birthday again I love you.”

Yuna wrote, “With this 20th birthday you become a real adult, I can’t believe it. I guess I have to bother you less now. I’m so so happy that I have you in ITZY that puts up with me. You know I love you a lot right? Finally, happy birthday!”

Check out the videos below!