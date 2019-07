Foreign project group UHSN has revealed the MV for their debut track "Popsicle".

The girls deliver with clear Korean pronunciation that shows their hard work and dedication to showing a good performance. Although all members are from different parts of the world, they have become fast friends through Mnet's reality show 'Foreign Schoolgirl (Uhak Sonyeo)'.

The song itself is incredibly catchy and the girls look adorable while nailing down the concept. Check it out above!