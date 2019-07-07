Red Velvet and Super Junior's Yesung pose for SMTOWN 'family photos' backstage at 'Inkigayo'

The SMTOWN bond is stronger than ever!

On July 7, both Red Velvet and Super Junior member Yesung performed for this week's episode of SBS music program 'Inkigayo.' While waiting, the SM artists all met up to exchange autographed copies of their albums and take a couple group photos for the official SMTOWN Twitter channel.

"We are SMTOWN! [Here's the] current scene of Yesung and Red Velvet's waiting room - when 'Pink Magic' and 'Zimzalabim' met," the caption accompanying the photos reads. "Everyone, the weather has become really hot, so please take care of your health and have a happy new week with SMTOWN!"



Meanwhile, Red Velvet are currently promoting their eighth EP 'The ReVe Festival: Day 1,' while Yesung is promoting his third solo EP 'Pink Magic.'



Check out the SMTOWN tweet below!