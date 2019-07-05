This team on 'Produce X 101' completely killed their concept evaluation stage on the July 5 broadcast and won a standing ovation from Hongki and spontaneous applause and dropped jaws from the other teachers.

The GOT U team consisting of trainees Kim Wooseok, Kim Yohan, Hwang Yoon Sung, Han Seung Woo, Cha Jun Ho, and Lee Eunsang slayed the audience with their sexy charisma for their song "U Got It." Netizens are frantically commenting on the performance saying, complimenting each of the trainees for their charisma and stage presence.

The team won first place for their performance! Check it out below.

