Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

Kaeun says goodbye to the past and hello to her future with her new song 'I'll Remember You'

AKP STAFF

Kaeun is ending one chapter of her career and is moving on to greener pastures, but she'll always remember you.

Kaeun released a lyric video for her latest song "I'll Remember You" on July 5.  This soft pop track is about remembering the people who are there for you in hard times. Given that Kaeun has recently ended her tenure at former label Pledis Entertainment, many fans think that this is a goodbye song that also conveys hope for a brighter career for the former After School member.

Check out the video below. 

  1. Kaeun
0 384 Share 100% Upvoted
GFriend (Girlfriend)
[MV & Album Review] GFriend – 'Fever Season'
46 minutes ago   0   319
Psy
Koreans React To PSY’s Prostitution Scandal
23 hours ago   32   36,238

allkpop in your Inbox