Kaeun says goodbye to the past and hello to her future with her new song 'I'll Remember You'

Kaeun is ending one chapter of her career and is moving on to greener pastures, but she'll always remember you.

Kaeun released a lyric video for her latest song "I'll Remember You" on July 5. This soft pop track is about remembering the people who are there for you in hard times. Given that Kaeun has recently ended her tenure at former label Pledis Entertainment, many fans think that this is a goodbye song that also conveys hope for a brighter career for the former After School member.

Check out the video below.