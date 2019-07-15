Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst 1 day ago

T-ara members to hold special VLIVE broadcast for group's 10th anniversary

T-ara members Qri, Eunjung, Hyomin, and Jiyeon are planning a special VLIVE broadcast!

On July 15, the four girls took to their personal Instagram accounts to share that they would be holding a broadcast on July 29 at 4 PM KST to celebrate the group's tenth anniversary. The announcement was paired with an image of the four members' hands joined together to form the number 10, raising fans' anticipation.

Meanwhile, T-ara debuted on July 30, 2009 with the single "Lie." Since the expiration contract of their exclusive contracts with MBK Entertainment, each member has been involved in various acting and solo music activities.

kas7ia 1 day ago
1 day ago

I wish they could come back :( ❤️

Hermand 1 day ago
1 day ago

One of my bias among 2nd gen girl group. T-ara is one of the best and popular kpop girl group.

