Music Video
Posted by danisurst 49 minutes ago

DAY6 have the 'Time Of Our Lives' in energetic MV for comeback single

The boys of DAY6 are back and ready to rock!


On July 15, the JYP Entertainment band released their fifth mini album 'The Book Of Us: Gravity,' featuring energetic title track "Time Of Our Lives."


"Time Of Our Lives" is an energetic pop track celebrating the present, reminding listeners to stop worrying and have fun creating good memories. In the video for the track, all five members are seen in a number of fresh and colorful angles, the camera fluidly moving from one set to the next to create an atmosphere as eye-catching as it is frantic.

Meanwhile, following promotions for the album, DAY6 will be heading out on their 2019 'Gravity' world tour, beginning in Seoul on August 9-11 before heading out to 26 different cities in Asia, North America, Australia, and Europe.

Check out the music video for "Time Of Our Lives" above!

NINMEM61 pts 8 minutes ago 0
please support our boys! we need to get them their first win before they enlist!

dizzcity865 pts 21 minutes ago 0
I encountered Day6 for the first time during the 'JYP of all Time' special performance at KBS Song Festival last year. Listened to a few of their songs, and generally liked them, though nothing in particular stood out. This song, however, is great. Light pop-rock, kinda reminiscent of Younha's early style (or maybe just "Houki Boshi"). Wonderful energy, nice melodic line. I think they stand a good chance of getting into the top ten in chart rankings with this song.

