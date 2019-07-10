Kevin Woo surprises fans at KCON NY McDonald's Booth

K-pop fans at the McDonald’s KCON NY booth had a pleasant surprise this past weekend.

K-pop fans were surprised and delighted by K-pop star Kevin Woo as he stopped by for a special visit on Saturday, July 6. Along with Buzzfeed's Steven Lim, Kevin spent time meeting and interacting with fans under the Golden Arches.

The K-pop knowledge of fans in attendance were put to the test as Kevin and Steven hosted quick rounds of trivia and winners received KCON concert tickets and McDonald’s branded prizes. Ronald McDonald was also there to treat Kevin to a McDelivery of the new Worldwide Favorites menu. Other activities at the McDonald’s booth included retro-style arcade machines and a photo moment to create your own K-pop album cover.