Sulli to make a cameo appearance on 'Hotel Del Luna' to support good friend IU

Sulli is returning to the small-screen for the first time in approximately 7 years, with a cameo appearance on tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna'!

Well-known as a good friend of 'Hotel Del Luna's female lead IU, Sulli will be filming for her cameo appearance on the drama some time soon to support her friend. It's unclear what role Sulli will take on for her cameo.

The last time Sulli greeted viewers with an acting production was in 2017 with her film 'Real'. The last time she appeared in a TV drama was in SBS's 'To The Beautiful You' in 2012.

Meanwhile, numerous other stars such as Oh Ji Ho, Lee Jun Ki, Lee Si Un, Kim Jun Hyun, Lee Yi Kyung, and more have made cameo appearances so far in 'Hotel Del Luna'.

