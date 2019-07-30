Han Ji Min & Shin Min Ah being considered alongside Jo In Sung, Nam Joo Hyuk, and more for new drama

Actresses Han Ji Min and Shin Min Ah have also joined a star-studded lineup of cast members for scriptwriter Noh Hee Kyung's latest project.

Previously, various media outlets reported that scriptwriter Noh Hee Kyung recently contacted actors Jo In Sung, Bae Sung Woo, and Nam Joo Hyuk about their future schedules, in preparation for her new drama. On July 30, a representative from Noh Hee Kyung's side once again stepped up to reveal, "The script is not written up yet. Currently, with the drama's basic topic confirmed, it's true that we contacted Han Ji Min and Shin Min Ah's sides during a discussion about fitting character roles."



The rep continued, "We plan to send them scripts once they are available. Nothing has been confirmed in terms of casting."

Scriptwriter Noh Hee Kyung is known for he previous works like 'That Winter, The Wind Blows', 'Live', 'It's Okay, It's Love', 'Dear My Friends', and more. Her upcoming drama will deal with individuals in the field of non-profit and volunteer work, set to air some time in 2020.