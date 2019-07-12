Sulli says she doesn't regret going public with her ex-relationships.



On the July 12th installment of JTBC's 'Reply Night', comedian Kim Ji Min discussed going public with a past relationship, saying, "I don't regret dating. I only regret going public with my relationships." However, hosts Shin Dong Yup, Sulli, and Kim Jong Min expressed they don't regret their public relationships at all.



When asked how she would feel if she ran into an ex-boyfriend, Sulli expressed, "I think I'd be glad to see them. I think I'd buy them a meal. I haven't ran into them yet." Shin Dong Yup then joked, "You're someone who shouldn't have been born in this country."



Sulli is known to have previously dated Choiza and brand director Kim Min Jun.

