Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rookie Kpop singer makes her debut with a... giant peanut costume on her head?

In today's day and age, it takes a lot of effort trying to get an audience's attention - so some Kpop singers resort to some interesting measures.

Rookie signer Han Minju recently made her debut stage with her song "Peanut Butter" in which she wore a huge peanut costume on her head. The song is very cutesy and features a very unique concept. The music video is also really unique, to say the least.

Check the music video below. What do you think of the concept and the song? Do you think she'll succeed?

This was a great concept for IU back in the day with Marshmallow, but lately the response to costume concepts really hasn't been great. OMG got negativity for their Monkey concept and Pink Fantasy got blanked for their bunny concept. Maybe Minju will get a better response.

Okay... I actually like it, I think there is something wrong with me 😂😂😂

