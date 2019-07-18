Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

SBS apologizes and releases official statement for 'Law of the Jungle' endangered clam controversy

SBS has released an official statement and apology for the recent endangered clam controversy on 'Law of the Jungle'.

'Law of the Jungle' producers officially apologized for allowing the 'Lost Island' cast members to hunt and eat endangered clam in Thailand, and SBS made the following statement:

"SBS held a personnel committee meeting on July 18 regarding the 'Law of the Jungle in Lost Island' production team's hunting of giant clams in Thailand. The decision was made to issue a warning, probation, and salary reduction to the entertainment department head, chief producer, and producer, respectively. The producer has also been removed from the 'Law of the Jungle' production team'... SBS once again expresses sincere apologies for not having sufficient knowledge of the local regulations in regards to the filming and hunting of giant clams in the 'Law of the Jungle in Lost Island' episodes in Thailand."



SBS has also canceled all the VOD streaming for the 'Lost Island' episodes of 'Law of the Jungle'.  

Seems appropriate. They f-ed up big time.

