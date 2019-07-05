'Laws of the Jungle' under fire for allowing members to eat endangered clams in Thailand + makes an apology for breaking the law

Reality survival show 'Laws of the Jungle' has released an official apology for breaking the law.

Cast members of reality survival show 'Laws of the Jungle' collected and ate endangered clams on their June 29 episode while shooting in Thailand. This fact has been a hot topic among netizens in community forums, and the show has officially apologize for the mistake, stating:

"We acknowledge that we didn't adhere to guidelines and deeply apologize. We will be more careful in the future."





People who eat the clam can be fined 760,000 KRW (~ $647) and imprisoned for up to 5 years. What do you think?





