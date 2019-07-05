Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

7

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Laws of the Jungle' under fire for allowing members to eat endangered clams in Thailand + makes an apology for breaking the law

AKP STAFF

Reality survival show 'Laws of the Jungle' has released an official apology for breaking the law. 

Cast members of reality survival show 'Laws of the Jungle' collected and ate endangered clams on their June 29 episode while shooting in Thailand. This fact has been a hot topic among netizens in community forums, and the show has officially apologize for the mistake, stating: 

"We acknowledge that we didn't adhere to guidelines and deeply apologize. We will be more careful in the future."


People who eat the clam can be fined 760,000 KRW (~ $647) and imprisoned for up to 5 years. What do you think? 


  1. misc.
4 3,038 Share 88% Upvoted

2

DTRT6,780 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

An unacceptable lapse in judgment.


If you hunt or fish, you know there are strict regulations for what you can and cannot take from the wild. It's the first thing you check. A professional filming crew for a popular TV show from a major Korean network is expected to do their homework on such basic and publicly available knowledge.


The reason this didn't happen is negligence of the production staff and because of that negligence, protection efforts of an endangered species were compromised.


A big check from Law of the Jungle should accompany that apology.

Share

1

CanITouchYourlt3117 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

So a show called “Laws of the Jungle” didn’t friggen follow the actual laws of the jungle? 😆😆😆

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox