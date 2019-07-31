Rising actor Son Suk Goo revealed to be the CEO of a 4.6M USD machine tool distribution company

According to reports on August 1, rising actor Son Suk Goo of tvN drama 'Designated Survivor: 60 Days' is the CEO of a large machine tool distribution company, GOMT (LTD).

Founded in July of 2003, GOMT (LTD) distributes machine tools to approximately 10 countries. In 2016, the company earned a sales profit of approximately 5.5 billion KRW (~ 4.6 million USD), recording an operating profit of approximately 120 million KRW (~ 100,000 USD).



Son Suk Goo's management SBD Entertainment spoke up in regard to these reports, "Before his acting debut, Son Suk Goo participated actively in the management of this company, and it's true that he currently holds the title of CEO; however, as of this year, he has stepped away from management activities. We do not know his actual role at the company as of this year, but what's certain is that Son Suk Goo's current main career is the career of an actor. He wants to be seen by the public as an actor and wants to earn the public's approval through acting productions. Please send your encouragements toward Son Suk Goo's acting activities."

Actor Son Suk Goo made his debut through 2016 film 'Black Stone'. His recent productions include 'Mother', 'Suits', etc.



