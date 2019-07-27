Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Red Velvet thank fans after their successful 5th debut anniversary fan meeting

Red Velvet took a cute group photo after their fan meeting.

On July 27, the five girls of Red Velvet came together to pose for their fans ReVeluvs, right after wrapping up their successful fan meeting. It has been five years since Red Velvet made their official debut with "Happiness", initially starting off as a 4-member group. Exactly on July 28 back in 2014, the first teaser for "Happiness" MV had been unveiled.

In the captions, it reads: "We were happy thanks to the Luvies~~~~~".

Congratulations to Red Velvet!

