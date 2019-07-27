Lee Hyori and Lee Jin become a lovey-dovey 'morning couple' on 'Camping Club'?

Two members of Fin.K.L become inseparable through 'Camping Club'.

On Fin.K.L's new JTBC reality program, Lee Hyori and Lee Jin became quite close as each other's new 'BFF', the two members who were once rumored to be in a feud and were awkward with each other. By embarking on shared hobbies together, the two laughed their way through memory lane and attempted to become tight friends "for the first time."

As two members who were both "morning people", Lee Hyori and Lee Jin did a few simple stretches together and even went out to empty out their RV's portable toilet. On the next episode of 'Camping Club', more details regarding this "morning couple"s routine will be revealed, with a few unexpected "tragedies" in store for viewers!

Tune into this upcoming installment of 'Camping Club' on July 28 at 9 PM KST on JTBC.