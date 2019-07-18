Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

PSY to refund all tickets for 'PSY's Water Show' concert following Yang Hyun Suk's prostitution charges

Psy has asked that all tickets bought to his concert 'Psy's Water Show' be refunded.

Interpark has announced on July 18 that the show has been canceled and that "this was due to the artist's personal request and we will be refunding all tickets.


The concert is wildly popular especially with the summer weather and had completely sold out even after it was revealed that Psy was allegedly connected to Yang Hyun Suk's prostitution scandal. This decision was made by Psy's label P-Nation shortly after Yang Hyun Suk was officially booked for soliciting prostitution. 

pwswan67 pts 6 minutes ago 1
6 minutes ago

Other translations say that he’s offering refunds for people who want them; tickets are still being sold on Interpark. However, the Busan concert may be cancelled due to weather per Psy’s IG.

kpopiscrazy175 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

oh snap

