PSY to refund all tickets for 'PSY's Water Show' concert following Yang Hyun Suk's prostitution charges

Psy has asked that all tickets bought to his concert 'Psy's Water Show' be refunded.

Interpark has announced on July 18 that the show has been canceled and that "this was due to the artist's personal request and we will be refunding all tickets."





The concert is wildly popular especially with the summer weather and had completely sold out even after it was revealed that Psy was allegedly connected to Yang Hyun Suk's prostitution scandal. This decision was made by Psy's label P-Nation shortly after Yang Hyun Suk was officially booked for soliciting prostitution.

