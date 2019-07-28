'Produce X 101's Lee Jin Hyuk surprises fans with a friendly selfie taken with Lee Dae Hwi

Lee Jin Hyuk has posted an adorable selfie taken with Lee Dae Hwi.

As two 'Produce 101' series alumni, UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk and AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi posed for a friendly photo together on July 27. Lee Jin Hyuk took to his own Instagram and shared the photo, with the following caption: "Dae Hwi told me to upload this now so I'm uploading it >< #TOPMEDIA #LeeJinHyuk #LeeDaeHwi #AB6ix".

Under the photo, another fellow former 'Produce' trainee Kim Min Kyu (from season 'X') replied with a cute hint of jealousy: "Wow, you two, with Dae Hwi hyung...Please play with me too T_T".

After seeing the unexpected photo, fans also began to wonder how the two had become good friends as of recent. Whether the two became close before or after 'Produce X 101' still remains as a mystery.

What a tight friendship among so many 'Produce 101' ex-trainees!