YoonA says that Fin.K.L's reality program 'Camping Club' reminds her of Girls' Generation





YoonA has revealed her nostalgic feelings toward Fin.K.L's new reality show.

After viewing JTBC's 'Camping Club', YoonA opened up in a recent interview with 'E Daily' that the reality show strongly reminds her of the former days of Girls' Generation.



She shared, "we talk a lot about that program in our Girls' Generation group chatroom. Listening to the sunbaemins' conversations made us reminisce about our times back in the days and the many things that occurred during our promotional periods."

As the 1st-generation K-pop girl group, Fin.K.L had inspired them and also provided an insight on how time passes differently once the members begin to work on their individual activities. Reflecting on such differences, YoonA shared that the members of Girls' Generation would also like to "rent a camping car one day and kick off on a trip together like Fin.K.L sunbaenims."

On a funnier note, YoonA took back her statement and added, "I don't think a camping car would be enough for Girl's Generation; we need a bus instead."

Do you see Girls' Generation also having their own reality program in the far future?