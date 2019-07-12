'BTS World' breaks 'Winter Sonata' 17-year-old sales record and becomes the best selling OST of all-time

BTS are the king of the charts and king of breaking every record conceivable!

The group recently broke the all-time sales records for an OST with their game OST album ‘BTS WORLD’ by selling 500,000 copies.

The 'Winter Sonata' OST album held the record for 17 years as it sold 400,000 copies at the height of its' popularity in 2002. This popular drama was legendary in Korea and now BTS has beaten its record with this album being the best sold OST album in Korea of all time.



Congratulations to BTS!

