HyunA responds to rumors she got lip augmentation

HyunA responded to rumors she'd received lip augmentation.



On July 5, HyunA was photographed at the Incheon International Airport, and photos of the star have raised questioned about whether she'd recently been injected with lip fillers. Netizens have been discussing her allegedly changed appearance, and the terms "HyunA lips" have risen on search engine rankings. Her agency P-Nation responded to questions by reporters, stating, "Do we have to confirm something like lip fillers? Okay, we'll try to confirm for you."

HyunA made the post on Instagram below along with the message, "I didn't put on eye makeup and drew on big overlips. Sometimes I go with a lot of makeup, and sometimes I go light. Switching it up every time. That's what I like to do. I also like that I can change it up every day as I go through my schedule. I don't like malicious comments that point out what should be a give in."





