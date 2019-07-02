Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Pentagon to make summer comeback!

Pentagon will be making a comeback this summer!

On July 2, reports revealed Pentagon are planning to release a new album by the end of July, and Cube Entertainment confirmed, "Pentagon are making a comeback in mid-July." The group's last release was their 8th mini album 'Genie:us' this past March.

Stay tuned for updates on Pentagon's return.

I look forward to a summer bop! 👌

