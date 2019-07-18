BTS outsells all artists from SM, YG, and JYP combined in the first half of 2019

Many people know of BTS's wild success on a global scale, but their sales are hitting numbers that have completely eclipsed those of the Big 3 combined.

A recent chart shows data from Gaon's sales, and it has been revealed that BTS has sold a whopping 4.8 million album copies so far in 2019. The combined total of JYP, SM, and YG so far in 2019 is 3.15 million album copies. Even if you include Pledis' 817,000 album sales, BTS alone will still eclipse the total album sales of all the artists from the four companies.

Congratulations to BTS.