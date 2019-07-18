Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS outsells all artists from SM, YG, and JYP combined in the first half of 2019

Many people know of BTS's wild success on a global scale, but their sales are hitting numbers that have completely eclipsed those of the Big 3 combined.

A recent chart shows data from Gaon's sales, and it has been revealed that BTS has sold a whopping 4.8 million album copies so far in 2019. The combined total of JYP, SM, and YG so far in 2019 is 3.15 million album copies. Even if you include Pledis' 817,000 album sales, BTS alone will still eclipse the total album sales of all the artists from the four companies.

Congratulations to BTS. 

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
Mg_247 pts 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

BTS vs BTS



Kirsty_Louise3,626 pts 57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago

I'm an ARMY and I'm baffled whenever I see posts like this. I became an ARMY four years ago when nobody around me had a clue about KPop. Now their albums are on sale in every shop I go in to. They've come so far, I'm so happy for them!

