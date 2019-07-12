Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

New reality show 'V-1' is trying to find the best girl group vocalists + opens voting for 24 potential candidates from Z-Girls, April, Dream Catcher, and more

AKP STAFF

Reality competition shows are all the rage and this latest one is trying to find the best girl group vocalist!

tvN's 'V-1' has recently opened voting that allows viewers to choose 12 candidates to compete to win the title of best vocalist. Candidates you can vote for include members from many rookie girl groups including DIA, Hash Tag, EVERGLOW, Dream Catcher, Z-Girls, Weki Meki, SONAMOO, Gugudan, Cherry Bullet, GWSN, April, Cosmic Girls, Venus, and Jigu. You can vote for up to 5 girls to proceed to the show. Here is a link to the voting page.

What do you think of the concept? Check out the teaser video below. 

  1. April
  2. Cherry Bullet
  3. Cosmic Girls
  4. DIA
  5. Dream Catcher
  6. EVERGLOW
  7. Gugudan
  8. GWSN
  9. Hash Tag
  10. SONAMOO
  11. Weki Meki
0 503 Share 100% Upvoted
FlaShe are switching things up for "Talk"
43 minutes ago   1   113

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND