New reality show 'V-1' is trying to find the best girl group vocalists + opens voting for 24 potential candidates from Z-Girls, April, Dream Catcher, and more

Reality competition shows are all the rage and this latest one is trying to find the best girl group vocalist!

tvN's 'V-1' has recently opened voting that allows viewers to choose 12 candidates to compete to win the title of best vocalist. Candidates you can vote for include members from many rookie girl groups including DIA, Hash Tag, EVERGLOW, Dream Catcher, Z-Girls, Weki Meki, SONAMOO, Gugudan, Cherry Bullet, GWSN, April, Cosmic Girls, Venus, and Jigu. You can vote for up to 5 girls to proceed to the show. Here is a link to the voting page.

What do you think of the concept? Check out the teaser video below.