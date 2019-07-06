Netizens talk about BTS Jin's self-dyed purple hair color from concert in Osaka

Netizens talked about Jin's new hair color, which was apparently dyed all by himself.

On July 6, BTS held their concert in Osaka, Japan, where member Jin was seen wearing his hair in an interesting mix of pink, blue, and purple. According to the fans, Jin claimed that this was a "failed attempt" at dying his own hair, which resulted in such a wide range of colors.

Although this hair dying technique wasn't a perfectly professional one, netizens in community websites commented on how the "completion of fashion or hair dye only requires a handsome face." Jin's visuals were once again praised by ARMYs as the fantaken photos from that day proved that his new hair color looked good on him no matter what.

Some comments include: "of course, worldwide handsome", "it's cute! I want to know the brand of the hair dye...", "THAT'S a 'failure'??", "will I also become as pretty as he if I dye my hair like that", "isn't that just a giant success", "when you have a handsome face, no other visual aspect matters."

What do you think of Jin's hair color?