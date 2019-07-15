Netizens bash T.O.P after he makes a post on Instagram

T.O.P has been slowly making a return to social media following his departure from the military. Unfortunately, Korean netizens are not looking upon him favorably.

The Big Bang member recently posted a selfie on his personal Instagram account in glasses with the caption: "Not for U, Just for my Eyes open."

Korean netizens have been leaving less than favorable comments about him on community forums, saying:



"Is he going to die if he doesn't use SNS?"

"So ugly."

"Please come to your senses old man."

"Crazy."

"Does he have a disease?"

"Even seeing his face makes me feel disgusted."

"Criminal."

"There aren't that many YG articles these days. Did you get bored?"







It seems like T.O.P has a long ways to go before he regains positive opinion from the public, especially with the influx of scandals surrounding YG.