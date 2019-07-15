Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens bash T.O.P after he makes a post on Instagram

T.O.P has been slowly making a return to social media following his departure from the military. Unfortunately, Korean netizens are not looking upon him favorably.

The Big Bang member recently posted a selfie on his personal Instagram account in glasses with the caption: "Not for U, Just for my Eyes open."

Not for U, Just for my Eyes open .

Korean netizens have been leaving less than favorable comments about him on community forums, saying:

"Is he going to die if he doesn't use SNS?"

"So ugly."

"Please come to your senses old man."

"Crazy."

"Does he have a disease?"

"Even seeing his face makes me feel disgusted."

"Criminal."

"There aren't that many YG articles these days. Did you get bored?"


It seems like T.O.P has a long ways to go before he regains positive opinion from the public, especially with the influx of scandals surrounding YG.

borahae2,360 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

it is pitiful how haters follow him just to hate. why do people waste their precious time checking posts of someone they dislike? all they need to do is not freaking check his insta. are they going to die if they don't?

Ohboy695,357 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

I just hope he isn't going to have another breakdown. Fuck Knetz, and the horse they rode in on.

