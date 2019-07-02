Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

13

4

Rumors
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

NCT 127 & American singer-songwriter Ava Max hint at upcoming collaboration?

AKP STAFF

NCT 127 and American singer-songwriter Ava Max have hinted an upcoming collaboration.

Ava Max posted to Twitter, "Got an announcement for you tomorrow, you ready?" and the SM Entertainment group responded, "We're ready," hinting at a possible collaboration in the works. She's also revealed she's been paying attention to NCT 127 recently, mentioning their track "Superhuman".

Stay tuned for updates! 

ratmonster2,075 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

never heard of her

JeremyTM53 pts 36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago
