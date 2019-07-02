NCT 127 and American singer-songwriter Ava Max have hinted an upcoming collaboration.
Ava Max posted to Twitter, "Got an announcement for you tomorrow, you ready?" and the SM Entertainment group responded, "We're ready," hinting at a possible collaboration in the works. She's also revealed she's been paying attention to NCT 127 recently, mentioning their track "Superhuman".
Stay tuned for updates!
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
13
4
Posted by2 hours ago
NCT 127 & American singer-songwriter Ava Max hint at upcoming collaboration?
NCT 127 and American singer-songwriter Ava Max have hinted an upcoming collaboration.
7 2,736 Share 76% Upvoted
Log in to comment